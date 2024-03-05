‘Chakshu’: Govt Launches Portal To Report Fraud Calls, Messages, Phone Number Leaks by Firms

Minister of Communications, Railway, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in the presence of Minister of State for Communications, Mr. Devusinh Chauhan launched the ‘Chakshu' on Sanchar Saathi portal a pioneering initiative empowering citizens to proactively report suspected fraud communication.

The Minister said the government has been persistently making efforts to check cyber-frauds under the secure India project, at three levels- National, Organisational and Individual. He said, the department of Telecommunication has taken many initiatives to spread awareness so that citizens can make use of such tools for addressing their grievances as well as protect themselves from cyber-frauds.

Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan appreciated the efforts of DoT which he said, has successfully completed several projects for countering cyber-security threats. Many more such projects are under development to deal with new and emerging frauds, he said.

Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi Portal:

Chakshu is the latest addition to the citizen-centric facilities already available on the Sanchar Saathi portal of DoT. ‘Chakshu’ facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communication received over call, SMS or WhatsApp with the intention of defrauding like KYC expiry or update of bank account/payment wallet / SIM/gas connection/electricity connection, sextortion, impersonation as government official / relative for sending money, disconnection of all mobile numbers by Department ofnications etc. Telecommu

In case a citizen is already a victim of cybercrime or financial fraud, it is advised to report to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or the website https://www.cybercrime.gov.in of the Government of India.