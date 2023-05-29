Chamaeleon in mid-day meal: 45 pupils fall sick, 5 critical in Bihar

Patna May 29 Around 45 students fell sick on Monday after consuming mid-day meal that contained a chamaeleon in Bihar's Supaul district.

The incident occurred at government middle school located in Thudi village under Bhimpur police station in the district.

The mid-day meal was served to students on Monday. After consuming the food, many students complained of vomiting and stomach ache. The teachers and the villagers immediately rescued 45 children and took them to the common health centre Narpatganj for the treatment. Five of them are in critical condition.

Following the incident, officials of Bhimpur police station reached the school and investigated the food served to the students - and they have found a chamaeleon in it.

