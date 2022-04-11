'Champion of social justice': PM Modi pays tributes to Jyotirao Phule on his 195th birth anniversary

Paying tributes to Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 195th birth anniversary on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him 'a champion of social justice' and said that the social reformer worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also paid tributes to Jyotirao Phule and said, "Tributes to a great thinker, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who dedicated his life to the empowerment of the oppressed and women."

Paying tributes to the social activist, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to the great social reformer, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for the cause of social justice. His contribution towards women's education and upliftment of the downtrodden shall always be an inspiration."

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was a social activist, thinker, writer, and anti-caste social reformer from Maharashtra. Phule worked towards the eradication of untouchability and the caste system in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

