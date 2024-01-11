Chandauli police in UP helps 100 girls become beautician

Chandauli, Jan 11 The Chandauli police have sponsored a two-month beautician course for about 100 girls from the economically weaker families and belonging to remote villages of the once Maoist-infested Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh, to make them self-reliant by equipping them with a skill.

These girls are learning bridal make-up, hair styling, skin care and a lot more as part of the course.

The initiative is the brainchild of Chandauli superintendent of police Anil Kumar.

During a visit to Naugarh area for a meeting to enhance community policing in remote villages, he planned a two-month beautician training for the girls from EWS families. They are also learning sewing and embroidery.

A hall in Naugarh police station has been turned into a training room where the girls undergo training from 12 noon to 2 p.m. daily.

Many of these girls have passed Classes 10 and 12. Many others are pursuing graduation, whereas a few passed Class 12 and could not enrol for further studies due to the poor economic condition of their families.

A police officer said, “A beautician charges Rs 4,000 for bridal make-up. For visiting the villages, she may charge Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 more. Once the training is completed, these girls will be able to do bridal make-up of the girl for marriage in their villages and earn money.”

Trainer Shabnam said: “Over 50 per cent course of beautician training has been completed. So far, the girls have been imparted training in bridal make up, hair styling etc.”

Remaining course will be completed in the next one month.

Superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar, said: “This is an effort on our part to equip the girls belonging to EWS families with a skill so that they may earn some money and be self-reliant. Our primary objective is to empower the girls and equip them with a skill so that they can earn a living and be (financially) self-reliant.”

Circle officer, Naugarh, Krishna Murari Sharma, who supervises the training, said that the training of the first batch would be completed in February 6 after which each girl would be given a certificate of training.

