Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Election 2024: BJP Candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu Wins Senior Deputy Mayor Position

Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, secured victory in the election for the senior Deputy Mayor position of Chandigarh. Of the total 36 votes cast, the BJP received 19 votes, while the combined tally of Congress and AAP stood at 16 votes. Additionally, one vote was deemed invalid.

Today, the reelections for the positions of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation took place. This follows the Supreme Court's decision on February 20 to overturn the results of the Chandigarh mayoral poll held on January 30, where the BJP candidate unexpectedly secured victory. Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi, both Congress councillors, stood as candidates for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor roles, respectively.