Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derailment: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Four Coaches of Express Train Derails in Uttar Pradesh; Indian Railways Issues Helpline Numbers

At least four were killed, and several were injured after four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Jhilahi Railway Station in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, July 18. According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Four deaths in a Gonda train accident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told news agency PTI.

Rescue teams have rushed to the spot near Gonda, where train number 15904 was derailed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. CM Yogi has directed the officials of the district administration for their proper treatment. Along with this, he has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, the helpline numbers are issued. pic.twitter.com/pe3CECrnmf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2024

According to the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner, one NDRF team each was sent from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda at the train accident site. Total five ambulances were deployed for rescue operations and orders have been given to send more ambulances to the spot. First aid is being given to the injured. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. SDRF teams sent from three districts to expedite relief operations.

"Medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed," said North Eastern Railway CPRO Pankaj Singh.