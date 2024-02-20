Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Case: Upload Video for Everyone's Viewing, a Little Entertainment Is Good, Says CJI DY Chandrachud

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 20, 2024 03:16 PM2024-02-20T15:16:08+5:302024-02-20T15:17:30+5:30

In a significant development regarding the Chandigarh mayoral polls case, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made a notable ...

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Case: Upload Video for Everyone's Viewing, a Little Entertainment Is Good, Says CJI DY Chandrachud | Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Case: Upload Video for Everyone's Viewing, a Little Entertainment Is Good, Says CJI DY Chandrachud

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Case: Upload Video for Everyone's Viewing, a Little Entertainment Is Good, Says CJI DY Chandrachud

In a significant development regarding the Chandigarh mayoral polls case, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made a notable statement during the court proceedings. He emphasized the importance of transparency and access to information by suggesting, "Please upload the video on everybody's screen, let all of them see... a little entertainment is good for everybody!"

Courtroom number 1 witnessed the screening of the entire vote counting video, where CJI Chandrachud directed that electoral votes be recounted. He asserted that eight votes, previously considered defaced, should now be included in the count.

During the proceedings, arguments were exchanged among the legal counsels. Senior advocates like Rohatgi and Singhvi presented their viewpoints, with Rohatgi clarifying that the petition was not against the Returning Officer.

The Attorney General highlighted discrepancies in the voting process, stating that the Returning Officer had instructed voters to fold the slips laterally. However, CJI Chandrachud observed that all eight invalidated ballots bore stamps for Kuldeep Kumar, AAP’s councillor, indicating a procedural flaw.

Further, the CJI questioned Returning Officer Anil Masih's justification for defacing the ballots, asserting that there was no evidence of defacement. He requested the judicial officer to present the invalidated ballots for examination by the Supreme Court bench. The development sheds light on the intricacies of the Chandigarh mayoral polls case, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to ensuring electoral integrity and transparency.

The proceedings underscored the importance of adherence to electoral procedures and the need for fair and unbiased electoral practices. As the case unfolds, stakeholders await the court's decision, which will have significant implications for the electoral process in Chandigarh.

Open in app
Tags :Chandigarh Mayoral PollsChandigarh Mayoral ElectionSupreme CourtDy Chandrachud