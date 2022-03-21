Chandigarh: No UTGST on film 'The Kashmir Files'

The Chandigarh administration has decided not to charge the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (UTGST) on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' for the next four months in Chandigarh cinema multiplexes and theatres.

The order from the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh will remain in force for the next four months.

"Multiplexes and cinema theatre operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months," read the order.

It also stated that the cinema theatres and multiplexes shall neither make an increase in the amount of entry fee nor shall make any change in the seating capacity of different classes.

"The tickets sold for entry to exhibition of film "The Kashmir Files" during the period of this order shall bear prominently the words 'UTGST not collected by the orders of U.T. Administration," the order read.

The U.T. administration also said that the UTGST collected prior to the date of this order or collected after four months from the date of this order shall not be reimbursed.

It also read that the procedure of the reimbursement of UTGST is being issued.

Earlier, Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free in their states.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

