Chandigarh reports 229 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: January 5, 2022 10:35 PM2022-01-05T22:35:22+5:302022-01-05T22:45:23+5:30
Chandigarh reported 229 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory administration on Wednesday.
The positivity rate for the day stands at 12.07 per cent. A total of 1,898 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
A total of 64,748 patients have recovered from the infection in Chandigarh so far.
A total of 1,040 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the Union Territory.
The active caseload in the state currently stands at 665.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor