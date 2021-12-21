Chandiwal commission imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is in judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail in connection with a Rs 100 crore extortion case, is facing increasing difficulties. The court has extended his remand till December 27. Sachin Waze told the Chandiwal Commission that Anil Deshmukh did not demand money. However, Deshmukh is still not relieved. In addition, Anil Deshmukh has now been fined Rs 50,000 by Chandiwal Commission.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been fined Rs 50,000 by the Chandiwal Commission. Deshmukh's lawyer has been fined for his absence. He was absent during the cross-examination of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. In particular, the commission has instructed to deposit the amount of the fine in the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. Meanwhile, the Chandiwal Commission is probing Deshmukh for allegedly ordering a extortion of Rs 100 crore per month.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had sent a letter to the Chief Minister. In the letter, Parambir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking him to pay a extortion of Rs 100 crore through Sachin Waze. But now the extortion case has taken a different turn. Suspended police officer Sachin Waze has given a clean chit to Anil Deshmukh and Deshmukh never demanded money, the Chandiwal Commission has reported. Anil Deshmukh is said to get a clean chit. But Deshmukh will still have to remain in judicial custody till December 27.