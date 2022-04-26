Chandiwal Commission submits report on Param Bir's charge against Anil Deshmukh to Maharashtra CM

The Chandiwal Commission, which was constituted by the state government to probe former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday submitted its report to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The report was initially submitted before Home Department and was handed over to Chief Minister today.

The controversy came to the fore on March 20, 2021, when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March last year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

However, Deshmukh rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

However, he stepped down as the Home Minister after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC.

Later, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

The special PMLA court in Mumbai has refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh continues to languish in the Arthur Road Jail.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in March 2021 in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

