Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For Fourth Time in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for his fourth term. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with several other leaders.

The TDP-led alliance in the state, also comprising BJP and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, swept the Assembly polls, winning 164 out of 175 seats. The NDA bloc also dominated the Lok Sabha election, posting a win on 21 out of 25 seats. The election took place on May 13 and the results came out on June 4.