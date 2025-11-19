Chandrababu Naidu to attend Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in as Bihar CM

Amaravati, Nov 19 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Information Technology, Human Resources Development and Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the invitation extended to the Andhra Pradesh leadership follows the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. Their presence underscores the close political rapport within the NDA and reflects the continued spirit of cooperation between state governments and the Centre, it said.

The Chief Minister and the Minister will depart from the Undavalli Helipad in Guntur District at 8 a.m. They are scheduled to arrive at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, by 10:20 a.m., where the swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Following the event, the delegation will leave Patna at 12:30 p.m., and the Chief Minister is expected to return to the Undavalli Helipad by 2:55 p.m., marking the conclusion of the visit.

Reacting to NDA’s massive victory in Bihar, Chief Minister Naidu had stated that it reflects continued confidence in its ability to deliver progressive governance and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president also spoke to Nitish Kumar and conveyed his congratulations on the NDA’s massive and unprecedented victory in Bihar. He had posted on X that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the NDA continues to be a strong force for the progress of the nation.

CM Naidu said he was pleased that the people of Bihar have once again placed their trust in the hands of the double-engine Sarkar for the welfare and development of the state.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu, had also participated in the NDA campaign in Bihar.

He had appealed to people of Bihar to give yet another mandate to the NDA, saying only a double-engine government can ensure continued development of the state.

