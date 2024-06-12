Chandrababu Naidu's Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Greets Superstars Pawan Kalyan and Konidela Chiranjeevi in a Show of Strength (Watch Video)

The swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was a star-studded event marked by the presence of several notable personalities from the fields of politics, cinema, and social service. The ceremony, which took place with much grandeur, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other significant dignitaries. Among the key attendees were Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, celebrated actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Konidela Chiranjeevi, iconic superstar Rajinikanth, and actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna. The event saw a confluence of leaders from various political backgrounds, including several Union Ministers and leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Konidela Chiranjeevi, Actor Rajinikanth, Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and other Union Ministers and TDP leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM N… pic.twitter.com/sM5CtDvZTp — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan took oath as one of Andhra Pradesh's cabinet ministers. He has reportedly been offered the deputy chief minister's post. At the same event, Naidu and Kalyan were administered the oath of office by Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit chief K Atchannaidu, and Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar were among the 24 ministers, who were sworn in, too. This is the fourth time that Naidu assumed charge as Andhra chief minister and the second time after the bi-furcation in 2014.

Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party leaders in the cabinet include Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh. Satya Kumar Yadav is the lone BJP minister in Naidu’s cabinet. Out of 24 ministers, 17 are newcomers. The cabinet includes three women, eight Backward Class leaders, two SCs, one ST and one Muslim.The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the TDP, won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, winning 164 of the 175 seats. The TDP won 135 out of the 144 seats it contested, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all the 21 seats it contested, and the BJP won eight out of 10 seats it contested. The incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) only won 11 seats.



