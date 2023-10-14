Chandrayaan-3: Government declares August 23 as National Space Day to commemorate mission success

The Central government on Saturday declared August 23 of every year as 'National Space Day' to commemorate the 'historic moment' with the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. with the landing of the Vikram lander and deployment of the Pragyaan Rover on the lunar surface.

The outcome of this historic mission will benefit mankind in the years to come. This day marks an important milestone in the Country's advancements in Space Missions, inspire younger generations towards enhanced interest in pursuing STEM and provides a major impetus to the Space sector, the official notification read.

India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the moon since its launch on July 14. Chandrayaan-3's lander (Vikram) has a rover (Pragyan) inside it. Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.