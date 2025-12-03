Changing names will not change face of nation, says RJD as Bihar politics heats up over renaming of PMO, Raj Bhavans

Patna, Dec 3 The Central government's decision to rename the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Raj Bhavans of various states and union territories has triggered a major political controversy across the country. The Opposition is fiercely criticising the move, and the political temperature has risen sharply in Bihar as well.

During the Winter Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, senior RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra launched a strong attack on the Centre.

Speaking to the media, he said that simply changing names would not improve the condition of the country.

“Changing names will not change the face of the nation,” he said.

He further added, “The country will only progress when unemployment is addressed, factories are set up, inflation is controlled, and crime is curbed. Renaming the Prime Minister’s residence or office will not bring welfare to the people.”

Bhai Virendra alleged that crime is at its peak in the country and insisted that the government must focus on real issues rather than symbolic gestures.

On the issue of ongoing bulldozer operations being carried out in Bihar, the RJD MLA urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to first ensure proper arrangements for affected people and then proceed with demolition drives.

Bulldozers have been operating since Wednesday morning in seven districts of Bihar, namely Patna, Gopalganj, Chhapra, Motihari, Bhagalpur, Samastipur and Nalanda.

Notably, six permanent houses were demolished in Motihari. In Bihar Sharif, the Municipal Corporation removed encroachments in the Sohsarai area, clearing several roadside shops.

When media personnel asked Bhai Virendra about Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav’s absence, he responded angrily and said to a journalist, “Have you gone mad?”

LoP Yadav remained absent from the Governor’s address during the joint session — an absence that became a major topic of discussion in the Assembly today.

Despite the importance of the session, he left for Delhi, prompting widespread speculation.

In recent months, Bhai Virendra has been embroiled in multiple controversies.

Before the elections, an audio clip of him allegedly threatening a secretary in the Maner Assembly constituency went viral.

The matter even reached the police station, drawing widespread criticism.

