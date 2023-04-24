Char Dham Yatra: 2 devotees die due to heart attack

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 : Two persons died of a heart attack in Uttarakhand's Yamnotri during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, officials said on Monday.

"The pilgrims visiting Chardham Yatra are not paying heed to the advisory issued by the Government of Uttarakhand regarding the Chardham Yatra. Health advisory has been issued by the government for the passengers but due to negligence, devotees have died in Yamunotri Dham for the second consecutive day. So far 2 people have died due to heart attack in Yamnotri," the statement said.

"The government has advised the pilgrims coming on the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra to get their health checked thoroughly before going on the yatra. Especially the sick, elderly and pilgrims above 55 years of age have been specially advised to fill the health screening form along with a complete health check-up," it added.

The Char Dham Yatra began on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

