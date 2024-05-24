Char Dham Yatra: Over 50 Uttarakhand Pilgrims Dead Within Two Weeks

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been marred by tragedy, with over 50 pilgrims reported dead since its commencement nearly two weeks ago on May 10. During a press conference on Friday, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the grim toll, stating that 52 pilgrims had succumbed to various causes, primarily heart attacks. Most of the deceased were aged over 60.

The fatalities were spread across the pilgrimage sites, with three deaths in Gangotri, twelve in Yamunotri, fourteen in Badrinath, and twenty-three in Kedarnath.

The district authorities in Uttarkashi have taken measures to regulate the movement of horses and mules along the Shri Yamunotri Dham foot pilgrimage route. The District Magistrate, Dr. Meherban Singh Bisht, has issued orders aimed at facilitating a smooth, safe, and peaceful journey for pilgrims. As per the directive, the maximum number of horses and mules permitted to travel between Janki Chatti and Yamunotri, and vice versa, has been capped at 800. Additionally, the timing for the movement of these animals has been restricted to between 4 am and 5 pm.