Char Dham Yatra should convey message of Atithi Devo Bhava: CM Dhami to officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that through the Chardham Yatra, the message of "Atithi Devo Bhava" should be sent to the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister reviewing the preparations for the Chardham Yatra 2022 at the Secretariat said, "This time a large number of devotees are expected to come and the preparations for Chardham Yatra should be ensured accordingly to make it more convenient for the devotees."

The CM asked the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department to conduct an on-site inspection of the travel routes and ensure all necessary improvement work before the commencement of the Yatra.

Along with this, the concerned district magistrates were also instructed to continuously monitor the progress of works on the travel routes. In the event of a road blockade, necessary machines should be arranged and deployed to open them immediately.

For tracking of JCB machines, they should be connected with GPS. There should be no debris or garbage anywhere on the roads related to the travel route. Special attention should be paid to waste disposal, the CM added.

The Chief Minister said, "Technology should be used in Chardham Yatra management. Drones should also be used for traffic management and operation. A toll-free number should be issued for the pilgrims coming on Chardham Yatra, which gives all types of information related to travel and should be widely publicized."

Dhami added, "A large number of travellers are expected to come this year. Arrangements should be made for the registration of passengers so that there is no chaos. Adequate parking facilities should be made available at places on the travel routes as well as arrangements for diversion and alternative routes should also be made with signboards at various places."

The Chief Minister directed that the fitness of buses and taxis plying on the Yatra routes should be ensured. Training should be given to the policemen to be deployed on the Yatra route. It should be ensured that the passengers and devotees are treated politely. Once the vehicles are checked at the entry point, passengers should not be disturbed by checking them again and again. Water ATMs or water machines should be installed at various places for quality drinking water.

The Chief Minister further added that doctors should be deployed as per the requirement and air ambulance should also be arranged along with fixation of rate list on the travel route. Regular checking campaign should be conducted to check adulteration, he said.

Before the commencement of the Yatra, 24-hour power supply should be ensured in Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib along with proper lighting on the Yatra routes, he added.

The CM also told the officials that the Chardham Yatra should be widely publicized through various means and the precautions to be taken during Char Dham Yatra should be disseminated.

Along with the Char Dham, information should also be given about other religious places and tourist places to the people.

The Chardham Yatra will begin on Akshaya Tritiya, from May 3, when the doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri are opened. The doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees on May 6 and Badrinath Dham on May 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

