Chardham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Govt Bans Use of Mobile Phones Within 200 Meters of Temple Premises

The Uttarakhand government has banned the use of mobile phones within a 200-meter radius of the Kedarnath temple to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. State Chief Secretary Radha Raturi announced the decision and stated that strict action will be taken against those found using mobile phones within the specified radius of the temple.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi noted that a large number of devotees are participating in the Char Dham Yatra this year. She mentioned that some individuals are visiting not out of faith, but merely for sightseeing, and their actions are hurting people's religious sentiments.

She further stated that no devotee should arrive in an unregistered vehicle or in an unregistered manner. All visitors must complete prior registration before coming for the pilgrimage at Kedarnath temple.

The Chief Secretary added that arrangements for food, water, toilets, and other facilities have been made for pilgrims at each stop of the journey. She emphasized that there have been no stampedes so far, and if anyone spreads such rumors, action will be taken against them.