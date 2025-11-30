Charge sheet filed against J&K cop in job racket case

Srinagar, Nov 30 Jammu and Kashmir's Crime Branch said on Sunday that it has filed a charge sheet in the court against a local policeman involved in a job racket in Pulwama district.

A crime beach statement said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a charge sheet in case FIR No. 15/2025 under Section 420 IPC before the Hon’ble Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama, against Riyaz Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar, resident of Naroo Ratnipora, Pulwama, in connection with a case of cheating and corrupt practices. The case originates from the receipt of credible information by EOW Srinagar, indicating that HC Riyaz Ahmad Dar (Belt No. 53/IRP 21st Bn, ARP No. 993957) had allegedly misused his position as a police official to deceive multiple innocent individuals under the pretext of providing them government jobs."

Acting upon the information, a preliminary inquiry was initiated at Police Station EOW Srinagar. The probe revealed prima facie evidence that the accused had fraudulently collected money from several persons, exploiting their aspirations and trust with false promises of securing government employment.

“Following the substantiation of these allegations, cognisance of the matter was taken, and a formal case was registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar. Subsequent investigation has established the criminal conduct of the accused, which prima facie constitutes offences punishable under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property, " the statement read.

“Accordingly, the charge sheet has been produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination. The Crime Branch Kashmir reiterates its commitment to upholding integrity, ensuring accountability, and taking firm action against corruption and fraud in all forms,” the statement said.

It must be recalled that J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that the funds generated through these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

