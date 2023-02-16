Chartered Accountant shot dead in UP district

Moradabad (UP), Feb 16 In a shocking incident, a chartered accountant was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his office here on Thursday.

SSP Moradabad, Hemraj Meena said, "We received the information about a man being shot twice. He was declared dead as soon as he was brought to the hospital. The investigation is underway to find how the incident happened."

"He was shot twice in his head and we are taking to the family members to find more details on the case," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Shwetabh Tiwari.

Further details are awaited.

