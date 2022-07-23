Check out facilities to be provided to ex President post retirement

The current President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24. Droupadi Murmu will take charge as the new President after Ram Nath Kovind. Draupadi Murmu has won the presidential election by defeating the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a farewell function for President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function has been organized today at Parliament House. But did you know? The President who is the first citizen of the country is given many facilities even after retirement.

Many benefits even after retirement

After the election of Droupadi Murmu as the new President of the country, Ram Nath Kovind will have to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After retiring from the post of President, Ram Nath Kovind will shift to a bungalow at 12 Janpath in New Delhi. Former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan lived in this bungalow for many decades. Even after retirement, the President of India lives a luxurious life. After retiring as the Supreme Commander of the Three Armies, the President receives a number of perks and benefits. The former president is given an 8-room government bungalow. Along with this, the former president also gets a hefty pension.

What benefits does the President get after retirement?

After retiring from the office of the President, the former President gets a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

30 thousand rupees are paid to the wife as secretarial support per month.

60,000 is paid for secretarial staff and office.

Former Presidents are given a minimum 8-room bungalow.

The former president is provided with 2 landlines, a mobile phone and internet connection.

Ex-Presidents are provided with free electricity and water facilities.

Some vehicles and drivers are also provided to the former President.

Free medical facilities

Five personal staffs are also provided to former presidents.

Delhi Police security is provided.

Former Presidents are provided free first class train and air travel with one person.