Chennai: 3 Dead, 20 Hospitalized in Pallavaram Due to Suspected Water Contamination

Three people, including a woman, died in Pallavaram on Thursday, reportedly after consuming contaminated piped water. The deaths occurred within the Tambaram Corporation limits and the victims have been identified as 88-year-old Varalakshmi, 42-year-old Mohana Rangan, and their visiting relative, Thiruvedhi. While residents claimed that Varalakshmi died after drinking the contaminated water, Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated that her death was due to age-related health issues.

In response to the incident, government officials collected water samples from 10 locations in Pallavaram Cantonment and Kamarajar Nagar for testing at the state-run King’s Institute Laboratory. The densely populated area receives water through both piped networks and private tankers. Activists pointed to water contamination as the cause of the deaths, but the government has refrained from drawing any conclusions until the test results are received.

The Health Department has stated that the report is expected within three days, and the tanker that supplied water to the area has been seized. Health camps were set up for residents on Thursday, and over 20 people are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across Chromepet and Pallavaram.