Chennai Drug Raid: College Student Jumps to Death From 4th Floor After Being Caught in Potheri

Eighteen students were released on bail after the police raided a private educational institute in Potheri, Chennai. The raid led to a tragic incident in which a college student who had been recently caught during the drug bust allegedly died by suicide. The incident occurred late last night of Tuesday, September 4, when the student jumped from the fourth floor of a housing society in the Potheri area.

The raid, conducted in the morning, caused significant commotion in the area. Authorities seized half a kilo of ganja, six ganja chocolates, ganja oil, six kilograms of hookah powder, and various other drugs. The police detained and interrogated several students and eventually took action against 18 of them.

VIDEO | Chennai: A college student, who was caught in 'ganja raid' conducted by the local police a few days ago, allegedly died by suicide jumping from the fourth floor of a housing society in Potheri area late last night. More details are awaited.



Of the 18 students, seven were released on police bail, while 11 were released on court bail. Among them was a fourth-year BTech student who later attempted to commit suicide by jumping from his hostel. This student had been taken to the police station during the raid and was released on bail after the investigation.

The student had been instructed to bring his parents to the college for a meeting, as the police had taken action against him. However, the student feared his parents' anger and did not inform them. The college management reportedly insisted that he bring his parents, warning that failure to do so could result in disciplinary action. This situation appears to have caused the student significant distress.

On Tuesday night, the student attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel. He was critically injured in the fall. Nearby students immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.