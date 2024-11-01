Chennai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Kamaraj Nagar Due To Firecrackers (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted in the Kamaraj Nagar area of Ennore this evening, reportedly triggered by firecrackers. Local firefighters from the Ennore Fire Station promptly arrived at the scene to control and extinguish the blaze.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions as the fire spread, prompting immediate calls for help.The Ennore Police Station has initiated an investigation into the incident and has filed a complaint to determine the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A massive fire broke out at Kamaraj Nagar area of Ennore, North Chennai due to firecrackers. Firefighters from Ennore Fire Station have rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire.



Authorities are urging residents to remain calm and stay clear of the affected area as firefighters continue their efforts. Kamaraj Nagar is a neighborhood in Ennore, which is part of North Chennai, a city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Ennore is an area in North Chennai, known for its industrial activities and proximity to the sea.