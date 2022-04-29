Chennai gang takes selfie with body after murdering man, arrested

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of the rickshaw puller, namely A Madhan Kumar, A Dhanush, K Jaiprakash and S Bharat. The police are also shocked to hear about the murder information given by the accused. The accused beat the rickshaw driver Ravichandran to death. The accused then took a selfie with his body. The accused shared a selfie with the body on WhatsApp to make friends understand that Ravichandran was killed. Based on the photo, police arrested all four accused in the murder. According to police, Ravichandran had an altercation with Madhan and his friends at Old Nappalayam a few days back. But he had no idea that this quarrel would end in death.

Last Wednesday, Madhan invited Ravichandran for a drink at a ground in Manali New Town. We will end our argument through dialogue, said Madhan. After that Ravichandran went to join the liquor party. However, since he did not return home for a long time, his wife Kirtan started worrying. She called Ravichandran. But his phone was switched off. Kirtan then took her relatives to find Ravichandran. Searching for Ravichandran, Kirtan and relatives reached the MRF ground. Ravichandran was lying unconscious in a corner there. Madhan and his accomplices threatened Kirtan and his relatives. Then they left. Ravichandran had scars all over his body. Ravichandran was attacked by Madhan and his accomplices with bottles of liquor due to which he died. Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy.