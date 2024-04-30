Chennai Metro Parking Charges: CMRL Implements New Tariffs Effective From May 1 – Details Inside

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 05:49 PM2024-04-30T17:49:37+5:302024-04-30T17:50:45+5:30

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Metro Rail has implemented new parking tariffs across its stations, aimed at prioritizing parking space for ...

Chennai Metro Parking Charges: CMRL Implements New Tariffs Effective From May 1 – Details Inside | Chennai Metro Parking Charges: CMRL Implements New Tariffs Effective From May 1 – Details Inside

Chennai Metro Parking Charges: CMRL Implements New Tariffs Effective From May 1 – Details Inside

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Metro Rail has implemented new parking tariffs across its stations, aimed at prioritizing parking space for metro commuters while addressing the increasing demand from non-commuters. The following updates are effective from May 1, 2024:

  1. Monthly Pass Extension: Monthly pass provision for parking is now extended exclusively to Metro commuters who have made a minimum of 15 rides in the last 30 days. This provision applies to six stations:

    • Wimco Nagar Depot Metro
    • Sri Thiyagaraya College Metro
    • Nehru Park Metro
    • Koyambedu Metro
    • Ashok Nagar Metro
    • Alandur Metro

  2. Suspension of Monthly Pass: Due to limited parking space, the monthly pass provision is suspended at four stations:

    • New Washermenpet Metro
    • Nandanam Metro
    • Egmore Metro
    • Shenoy Nagar Metro

  3. Hourly Parking Tariff Increase for Non-Commuters: The hourly parking tariff for non-commuters has been increased at 18 stations to accommodate the rising demand:

    • Thiruvotriyur Metro
    • Thiruvotiyur Theradi Metro
    • Kaladipet Metro
    • High Court Metro
    • Washermenpet Metro
    • Government Estate Metro
    • LIC Metro
    • Guindy Metro
    • Nanganallur Road Metro
    • Meenambakkam Metro
    • Thirumangalam Metro
    • Airport Metro
    • Mannadi Metro
    • New Washermenpet Metro
    • Nandanam Metro
    • Egmore Metro
    • Ashok Nagar Metro
    • Alandur Metro

  4. Monthly Pass Tariff Increase for Non-Commuters: Non-commuters, defined as those with no metro travel or fewer than 15 rides in the last 30 days, will see an increased monthly pass tariff at two Metro Stations:

    • Arumbakkam Metro
    • St. Thomas Mount Metro

  5. Other Stations Remain Unchanged: The parking tariff at all other stations remains unchanged.

PARKING TARIFF: Click here to learn about the parking tariffs for CMRL metro stations

Open in app
Tags :Chennai metroChennai metroChennai metro railNational newschennaiTamil Nadu