Chennai Metro Parking Charges: CMRL Implements New Tariffs Effective From May 1 – Details Inside
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 05:49 PM2024-04-30T17:49:37+5:302024-04-30T17:50:45+5:30
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Metro Rail has implemented new parking tariffs across its stations, aimed at prioritizing parking space for metro commuters while addressing the increasing demand from non-commuters. The following updates are effective from May 1, 2024:
Update in Parking Tariff at Chennai Metro Rail Stations with effect from 1.5.2024— Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) April 30, 2024
To prioritized parking space to Metro commuters, following updates are made in parking preferences based on parking space availability and occupancy at stations:
Monthly Pass Extension: Monthly pass provision for parking is now extended exclusively to Metro commuters who have made a minimum of 15 rides in the last 30 days. This provision applies to six stations:
- Wimco Nagar Depot Metro
- Sri Thiyagaraya College Metro
- Nehru Park Metro
- Koyambedu Metro
- Ashok Nagar Metro
- Alandur Metro
Suspension of Monthly Pass: Due to limited parking space, the monthly pass provision is suspended at four stations:
- New Washermenpet Metro
- Nandanam Metro
- Egmore Metro
- Shenoy Nagar Metro
Hourly Parking Tariff Increase for Non-Commuters: The hourly parking tariff for non-commuters has been increased at 18 stations to accommodate the rising demand:
- Thiruvotriyur Metro
- Thiruvotiyur Theradi Metro
- Kaladipet Metro
- High Court Metro
- Washermenpet Metro
- Government Estate Metro
- LIC Metro
- Guindy Metro
- Nanganallur Road Metro
- Meenambakkam Metro
- Thirumangalam Metro
- Airport Metro
- Mannadi Metro
- New Washermenpet Metro
- Nandanam Metro
- Egmore Metro
- Ashok Nagar Metro
- Alandur Metro
Monthly Pass Tariff Increase for Non-Commuters: Non-commuters, defined as those with no metro travel or fewer than 15 rides in the last 30 days, will see an increased monthly pass tariff at two Metro Stations:
- Arumbakkam Metro
- St. Thomas Mount Metro
Other Stations Remain Unchanged: The parking tariff at all other stations remains unchanged.
