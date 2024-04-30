Chennai Metro Parking Charges: CMRL Implements New Tariffs Effective From May 1 – Details Inside

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Metro Rail has implemented new parking tariffs across its stations, aimed at prioritizing parking space for metro commuters while addressing the increasing demand from non-commuters. The following updates are effective from May 1, 2024:

To prioritized parking space to Metro commuters, following updates are made in parking preferences based on parking space availability and occupancy at stations:



Monthly Pass Extension: Monthly pass provision for parking is now extended exclusively to Metro commuters who have made a minimum of 15 rides in the last 30 days. This provision applies to six stations: Wimco Nagar Depot Metro

Sri Thiyagaraya College Metro

Nehru Park Metro

Koyambedu Metro

Ashok Nagar Metro

Alandur Metro Suspension of Monthly Pass: Due to limited parking space, the monthly pass provision is suspended at four stations: New Washermenpet Metro

Nandanam Metro

Egmore Metro

Shenoy Nagar Metro Hourly Parking Tariff Increase for Non-Commuters: The hourly parking tariff for non-commuters has been increased at 18 stations to accommodate the rising demand: Thiruvotriyur Metro

Thiruvotiyur Theradi Metro

Kaladipet Metro

High Court Metro

Washermenpet Metro

Government Estate Metro

LIC Metro

Guindy Metro

Nanganallur Road Metro

Meenambakkam Metro

Thirumangalam Metro

Airport Metro

Mannadi Metro

New Washermenpet Metro

Nandanam Metro

Egmore Metro

Ashok Nagar Metro

Alandur Metro Monthly Pass Tariff Increase for Non-Commuters: Non-commuters, defined as those with no metro travel or fewer than 15 rides in the last 30 days, will see an increased monthly pass tariff at two Metro Stations: Arumbakkam Metro

St. Thomas Mount Metro Other Stations Remain Unchanged: The parking tariff at all other stations remains unchanged.

