Chennai: Over Unpaid Wages, Car Showroom Worker Steals Car From Showroom

A car that was on display on Sunday was stolen by a man who worked at a car showroom in Chennai and was reportedly furious about not getting paid for several months. Hours after returning it, the man was taken into custody by the Anna Nagar police. Ramesh, 44, of Perambur, has been employed at the showroom for the last 1.5 years, according to the police. Ramesh left his two-wheeler there and drove off in a Maruti car at around two in the morning on April 27. However, he quickly changed his mind and went back, parking the car behind the showroom at approximately 4:15 in the morning, according to the police. However, after reviewing CCTV footage, the store management reported the car missing to the police.

According to the police, the former employee stole the car to take revenge on his employers just as it was ready to be transferred to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for registration. Police tracked the vehicle behind the showroom after conducting an investigation.

Ramesh told police after interrogation that the management frequently chastised him and had not paid his wages for several months. He reportedly wished to send a message to those who mistreated workers. Rajalakshmi Cars, a Maruti dealership on Third Avenue in J Block, Anna Nagar, is where the incident happened. After seeing Ramesh, the magistrate gave him a warning and allowed him to leave.

Wider discussions regarding workplace rights, especially the psychological toll that unpaid wages and unfavourable working circumstances can have on workers, have been spurred by this occurrence. Although Ramesh's alleged deed is illegal, legal experts point out that the case highlights the urgent need for fair employment standards and grievance redressal procedures.