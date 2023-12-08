Chennai police officer turns hero, rescues infant from Cyclone Michaung

In the heart of Thuraipakkam Police Station, a dedicated officer named Dayalan tirelessly works to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Cyclone Michaung. His recent heroic actions, involving the rescue of individuals from low-lying areas and providing solace to victims, have garnered widespread admiration.

A poignant image of Dayalan cradling a baby girl in his arms, exuding a warm smile, has resonated deeply with countless individuals. This viral photo serves as a powerful testament to Dayalan's compassionate nature, transcending the conventional role of law enforcement. In demonstrating that police officers can be both guardians of the law and compassionate humanitarians, Dayalan emerges as a true hero and an inspirational figure for us all.

Amid the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet continue to face the brunt of heavy rains since December 4. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in rescue operations, recovering another body in a late-night operation. The Indian Navy, having shifted over 700 people to safer locations, is tirelessly assisting those stranded in flooded areas like Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam, and Velachery.



