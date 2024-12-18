Chennai Port Accident: Car Plunges Into Sea While Reversing; Driver Missing, Naval Personnel Injured (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident at Chennai Port, a car accidentally plunged into the sea while reversing, leaving the driver, Mohammed Sakhi, missing. The incident occurred during routine port operations, sending shockwaves across the port community. According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle was reversing when it suddenly veered off the dock and fell into the water. A naval personnel inside the car managed to escape just in time but sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Search and rescue teams, including divers from the Indian Coast Guard and local fire services, have been deployed to locate the missing driver. Despite continuous efforts, Mohammed Sakhi remains unaccounted for as of the latest updates. Authorities at Chennai Port have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the possibility of a mechanical failure or human error, though no official conclusions have been drawn yet.The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and any potential lapses in safety protocols at the port.