Chennai Power Outage: Blackouts Hit Parts of City After Substation Fire, Power Restored

Chennai experienced significant blackouts on Thursday night due to a fire at the Manali 400/230kV substation in North Chennai, which caused sequential faults in both feeders and disrupted power supply to the city. Power was restored by stepping up 230KV to 400KV and rerouting supply through Pulianthope, according to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

“TANGEDCO managed sequential faults on both feeders from NCTPS II to Manali 400/230KV and ensured uninterrupted power to the city by rerouting through Pulianthope,” the corporation stated on X. By 6 am Friday, TANGEDCO had repaired the fault at NCTPS II and resumed power supply through the Manali substation.

“TANGEDCO’s dedicated team worked diligently to resolve the NCTPS II fault, restoring the Manali substation’s service to the city by 6 am this morning,” they added.

In response to the blackouts, South Chennai MP Tamilachi Thangapandiyan posted on X, stating, “Dear South Chennaites, the power outage is concerning. I just spoke to TANGEDCO officials who are working to restore power as soon as possible. Please be patient and vigilant. I will provide updates shortly.”