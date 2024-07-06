Chennai Rains: Heavy Showers Disrupt Flight Operations Across City (Watch Video)

Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 6, following overnight showers that impacted flight services in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain or thundershowers are expected in the evening or night. The forecast for the day predicts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.

Watch:

Rainfall in several parts of Chennai affects flight services.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/VClwsuFuFs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2024

The extended range forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms over the next two days. From July 9 to July 11, the region may experience light rain and thunderstorm activity. The temperature over the next five days is expected to range between 38 and 27 degrees Celsius.