Chennai Traffic Update Ahead of PM Modi's Visit for Khelo India Youth Games Inauguration

Prime Minster of India Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai to Inaugurate Khleo India Youth Games at Nehru outdoor stadium on Firday. prior to his visit Chennai has imposed traffic department has issued detailed advisory for the movement of vehicles.

Changes in vehicular traffic are expected in the vicinity of the event venues, including INS Adyar, Nehru Indoor Stadium, Nehru Outdoor Stadium, and Raj Bhavan. These alterations will be in effect from 3 pm to 8 pm. Commuters and residents in the area are advised to plan accordingly, considering the temporary modifications in traffic flow during this timeframe. The traffic police have indicated that there will be mild congestion on surrounding roads, including EVR Salai, and from Dasaprakash to Chennai Medical College Junction. Slow vehicular movement is expected on Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, and GST Road. Consequently, the City Traffic Police are advising motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

In accordance with the traffic advisory, commercial vehicles will not be permitted from Anna Arch to Muthusamy Point in both directions. These commercial vehicles will be redirected at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, using New Avadi Road to reach their intended destination.

"For all commercial vehicles traveling from North Chennai towards Parry’s corner, the diversion will be through NRT New Bridge towards Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge top, Vyasarpadi. Drivers coming from Hunters Road aiming to access the EVR Salai exit will be rerouted via Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road, and Nair Point," reads the traffic guide. Preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 inauguration at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday are complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, will be present.

A total of 5,500 athletes will participate in 26 competitive sports from January 19-31, as announced by the state government. The event aims to replicate the success of the 44th Chennai Chess Olympiad organized in 2022. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the games, with Governor R N Ravi and the Chief Minister in attendance. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, along with Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, are also set to participate in the event.

Competitions across various disciplines such as football, kabaddi, volleyball, Judo, weightlifting, squash, archery, boxing, badminton, table tennis, cycling, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, shooting, yoga, wrestling, and more will take place in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Madurai.