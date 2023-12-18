Chennai weather update: IMD issues red alert in South Tamil Nadu; trains cancelled, schools and colleges shut

As Chennai grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, several districts in Southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari, find themselves battered by intense and prolonged rainfall over the weekend. The unprecedented downpour has resulted in widespread flooding, particularly affecting major parts of Tirunelveli, including the city and its surroundings.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued red alerts across all four districts in southern Tamil Nadu, anticipating the severe impact of the continuous rainfall. In response to the unfolding weather crisis, flights to and from Thoothukudi have been canceled, and train services, especially to Tirunelveli, have either been halted or diverted to other locations.

In the wake of this historic rainfall event, schools and colleges in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts will remain closed on Monday, December 18. The incessant rainfall has not only disrupted normal life but has also led to flood-like conditions in the region. Major rivers, including the Tamirabharani, Courtallam Waterfalls, and Manimutharu Waterfalls, are overflowing, exacerbating the flood situation.

Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi have witnessed intense flooding, prompting the state government to mobilize relief forces. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have deployed personnel and teams to support ground efforts. In Tenkasi, the region experienced a staggering 35 cm of rainfall in just 8 hours, triggering landslides in areas like Manjolai.

As a precautionary measure, power lines were switched off in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. The authorities stated that power restoration would only occur after waterlogging is cleared, and the risk of incidents such as tree falls or snapped electric wires is mitigated.

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district bore the brunt of the deluge, receiving an unprecedented 932 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours—the highest ever recorded for plains in the state. The state government has advised residents in flood-affected areas to stay indoors for their safety.

The weather forecast from the IMD indicates that very heavy to extreme rains will persist in the regions between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli for the next 24 hours. The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin Sea near Kanyakumari, coupled with a new rain band developing, is expected to sustain the heavy rainfall. The IMD warns that these adverse weather conditions are likely to continue until Tuesday afternoon.

In light of the ongoing challenges, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts to address the immediate needs of the affected communities and mitigate further risks associated with the heavy rainfall.