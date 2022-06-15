Chennai: Yoga session held at Southern Railway headquarters ahead of International Yoga Day

A yoga session was held outside the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday morning to mark the countdown to International Yoga Day 2022.B.G Mallya, officers and staff of the Southern Railway demonstrated a host of yoga aasanas.Southern Railway tweeted, "Yoga makes one mentally, spiritually and physically sound" (sic) International Yoga day 2022 will be celebrated on June 21 across the world.International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), on September 27, 2014.

Shri B.G.Mallya @GMSRailway, Officers and Staff of #SouthernRailway demonstrated a host of #yogasanas as part of countdown to #IDY2022 #YogaDay on 21st June - Glimpses pic.twitter.com/2ljzls58rJ — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) June 15, 2022

The United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, announced that June 21 will be observed as International Yoga Day or World Yoga Day.Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated on June 21 worldwide. On the eighth International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka.Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga programs at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra on Yoga Day, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Yoga Day.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will perform Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will perform Yoga at Zero Mile Stone, Nagpur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will perform Yoga at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.