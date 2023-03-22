Chennai youth arrested for derogatory post on TN budget

Chennai, March 22 A 23-year-old man, who is the administrator of a Twitter page 'Voice of Savukku', was arrested by the cyber wing of Chennai Police for posting a

video meme against state budget and featuring women in a derogatory manner.

The youth, identified as Pradeep, was arrested on Tuesday night from Gumidippondi, police sources said.

Sources in Chennai cyber crime police told that a case was registered against him following a complaint filed by a Women's commission member.

According to police, he had shared a video meme after the state finance minister P.T.R. Thiagarajan presented the budget announcing Rs 1,000 for women heads of families.

BJP state president, K. Annamalai came out against the police action on Pradeep, and in a tweet said, "Democracy turns into autocracy when power is concentrated with one family and becomes a state of dictatorship in no time."

He also posted that the "Arivalayam govt (DMK govt) was rattled by the slightest criticism and has displayed its dictatorial behaviour by arresting a person for his social media post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor