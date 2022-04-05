Cherrapunji records highest rainfall in April since 2016

New Delhi/Guwahati, April 5 Continuing the spell of extremely heavy rainfall, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded 434.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday, the highest for the month of April since 2016.

For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m., along with Cherrapunji's 434.2 mm, another station nearby Cherrapunji RKM recorded 256.8 mm while Mawsynram recorded 152.4 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said.

IMD terms rainfall between 64.5 to 115.5 mm as "Heavy Rain", that between 115.6 to 204.4 mm as "Very Heavy Rain", and anything above 204.4 mm is qualified as "Extremely Heavy Rain".

Cherrapunji, Cherrapunji RKM, and Mawsynram stations in Meghalaya have received excessive rainfall since April 1 with all three stations recording more than 300 mm rains on April 2.

The IMD records have shown that Cherrapunji has received as much as 644.2 mm rainfall in the pre-monsoon season on April 16, 1990. In recent times, it was 420 mm on April 24, 2016 and 330 mm on April 27, 2017.

The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on Wednesday.

