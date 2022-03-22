Chess Olympiad: Board makers happy; FIDE to fly down digital chess boards

By IANS | Published: March 22, 2022 03:54 PM2022-03-22T15:54:04+5:302022-03-22T16:00:08+5:30

Chennai, March 22 The International Chess Federation Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without ...

Chess Olympiad: Board makers happy; FIDE to fly down digital chess boards | Chess Olympiad: Board makers happy; FIDE to fly down digital chess boards

Chess Olympiad: Board makers happy; FIDE to fly down digital chess boards

Next

Chennai, March 22 The International Chess Federation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app