Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways announces over 250 special trains

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre has started over 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival."For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Notably, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Northern Railway is running 84 special trains during festive time having 846 trips to ensure smooth and comfortable travel. 56 trains augmented by additional 165 coaches will make 4,700 extra trips and generate extra 3.5 Lakh berths/ seats



Indian Railway is running overall 2,200 'Festival Special trains' to cater the passengers. A 'Special Festival' Rajdhani Express has been planned between New Delhi-Patna. 18 trips of Gati-Shakti premium train have been planned. On the basis of waitlist position, 29 Gati-Shakti coaches have been replaced by AC and sleeper coaches in 15 festival special trains. The stock has been arranged for an unannounced special from Delhi area.