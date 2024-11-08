Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Across India Unite to Offer Prayers to the Rising Sun (Watch Video)

Chhath Puja, the ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, concluded today with an outpouring of devotion across India as thousands gathered to offer prayers to the rising sun. The festival, celebrated predominantly in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, has now gained nationwide significance, drawing crowds in cities across the country.

Varanasi: Devotion at the Ganga Ghats

In Varanasi, Chhath Puja celebrations reached a spiritual high as devotees assembled at the sacred Ganga ghats to offer their prayers. Women, standing in knee-deep water, completed the ritual by offering 'arghya' (sacred water) to the rising sun, marking the end of a 36-hour fast. They also applied vermillion, a prayer for the long life of their husbands. Families joined in the festivities, honoring the Sun God with devotion and maintaining traditional rituals in an age-old custom.

In Prayagraj, women devotees offered arghya to the rising sun with faith and devotion at the ghats. The Chhath festival, which was once limited to Bihar, has now spread across the country, with people in various places, including Prayagraj, celebrating and seeking Chhath Maiya's blessings.

Lucknow: Devotees at the Chhath Ghat

In Lucknow, the Laxman Mela Ground saw large gatherings, as devotees arrived at the Chhath Ghat to offer their prayers. The festival continues to grow in popularity beyond its roots, with an increasing number of people in Uttar Pradesh partaking in the Chhath rituals.

A large number of devotees have gathered at the Chhath Ghat at Laxman Mela Ground in Lucknow to offer prayers to the rising sun.

Prayagraj: Women Offer Arghya With Faith

At the ghats of Prayagraj, women gathered to perform 'arghya,' standing waist-deep in water, their prayers filled with hope and faith. Once primarily celebrated in Bihar, Chhath has now expanded across India, with devotees in Prayagraj seeking Chhath Maiya's blessings and connecting with a shared cultural heritage.

Kolkata: Rani Dighi Lake Celebrations

In Kolkata, the Chhath festival concluded as men and women gathered at Rani Dighi Lake to offer their final 'arghya' of the year. Both men and women observed the Chhath fast and ended it with morning prayers to the Sun God. Devotees in Kolkata shared their experiences, expressing a deep sense of gratitude and fulfillment from partaking in this revered tradition.

The grand festival of Chhath Puja concluded today with devotees offering arghya to the rising sun. Both men and women observed the Chhath fast, ending it with the morning arghya. Devotees gathered at Kolkata's Rani Dighi Lake.

Delhi: Chhath Devotees Gather at Humayunpur

In Delhi, large crowds gathered at the Chhath Ghat in Humayunpur, where devotees offered their final 'arghya' of the festival. The capital city saw an enthusiastic response to the celebrations, reflecting the widespread resonance of Chhath Puja among North Indian communities in the city.

In Delhi's Humayunpur, large crowds of devotees gathered early in the morning at the Chhath Ghat to offer prayers, marking the final day of the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Danapur, Bihar: Tradition at Patna’s Ghats

Danapur, located in the Patna district of Bihar, witnessed traditional Chhath Puja rituals at local ghats. Devotees gathered early at the banks to perform 'arghya,' marking the last day of the festival with a collective display of faith. The celebrations in Bihar, the heartland of Chhath, were as vibrant as ever, with families observing time-honored customs.

Danapur, Bihar: The Chhath festival concluded today with the offering of 'Arghya' to the rising sun at various ghats in Patna district.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival that includes fasting, offering prayers, and taking ritual baths, holds immense significance for millions of Hindus. While traditionally rooted in the states of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the celebration has spread across the country, becoming a unifying festival that celebrates the Sun God’s divine light and blessings for health and prosperity.