Chhath Puja 2024: Nahay Khay Marks the Start of the Four-Day Festival; Know About The Rituals, Significance, and More (Watch Video)

Chhath Puja, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, began on Tuesday, with devotees gathering at river ghats across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to honor the Sun God, Surya. This festival is marked by strict rituals, fasting, and acts of devotion that hold deep spiritual significance, symbolizing gratitude for the Sun’s role in sustaining life on Earth. Known for its high participation by women, Chhath Puja offers a time for family, prayer, and community gathering, allowing devotees a brief respite from daily routines.

In Delhi, preparations have been extensive. Chief Minister Atishi visited the ITO ghat on Monday to review the arrangements and confirmed that over 1,000 ghats have been set up across the city, providing safe and accessible spaces for worship. Additionally, a public holiday on November 7 allows more people to participate in the festival’s observance.

Bihar: Chhath Puja has commenced in Patna with the Nahay Khay ritual today. Devotees are observing traditional practices and preparing offerings, while authorities have ensured security at Ganga ghats during the festivities pic.twitter.com/PLd0J6VJul — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2024

Day One: Nahay Khay – The Cleansing Ritual

The festival begins with Nahay Khay, observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha. Devotees perform cleansing rituals to purify both body and mind, preparing for the upcoming days of devotion. This involves taking a holy dip in rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna and consuming a simple, vegetarian meal. Often prepared without ingredients like onions or garlic, the meal includes seasonal vegetables like ghiya (bottle gourd), aloo gobi (potato and cauliflower), and chana dal, reflecting the modesty and purity associated with the festival.

Day Two: Kharna – The Fast and Evening Prayer

On the second day, Kharna is observed on Panchami Tithi. Devotees begin a day-long fast, breaking it only after sunset with a traditional meal of jaggery-sweetened kheer, chapatis, and fruits, offered as a mark of gratitude to the Sun God. This day also initiates a 36-hour period of abstinence from food and water, symbolizing devotion, self-purification, and commitment.

Day Three: Chhath Puja – The Sandhya Arghya Ritual

The third day is the main day of Chhath Puja, marked by the Sandhya Arghya ritual. In the evening, devotees gather at riverbanks to offer arghya (prayer offerings) to the setting Sun. The ritual involves lighting diyas (oil lamps) and presenting offerings of fruits, sweets, and sugarcane, embodying the festival’s core message of gratitude for the Sun’s life-sustaining energy.

Day Four: Usha Arghya – The Culmination at Sunrise

The festival concludes with Usha Arghya, the morning offering to the rising Sun on Saptami Tithi. At dawn, devotees gather at the ghats one last time to offer prayers, marking the end of the fast and symbolizing a spiritual renewal.

Special Train Services for Chhath Devotees

To accommodate the significant travel demand during Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has launched special train services nationwide, easing travel for devotees journeying to their hometowns to celebrate with family and community.

The Cultural Significance of Chhath Puja

Celebrated widely across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, Chhath Puja underscores the bond between humanity and nature, with the Sun God representing health, energy, and prosperity. Devotees adorned in traditional attire and exchanging red tilak create a vibrant, unified atmosphere, celebrating their shared faith and devotion.

Chhath Puja is a time of deep devotion, simplicity, and community unity. As families and communities come together to express gratitude for the Sun’s life-sustaining energy, the festival continues to embody a rich heritage of sacrifice and spiritual reflection, resonating with millions around the world.