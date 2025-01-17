Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Bijapur (VIDEO)

Twelve Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces on Thursday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The slain individuals were reportedly part of the Maoist organisation’s strongest unit in the Bastar region, according to reports.

VIDEO | The 12 Naxalities neutralised in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday were from the Maoist organisation’s strongest unit in the Bastar region. Visuals of the troops returning to the camp after area domination operation… pic.twitter.com/Aci78wxGck — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

While the identities of the deceased are still being verified, preliminary information suggests they were from the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) battalion no. 1 and the Central Regional Committee company. PLGA is the armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Police said the PLGA battalion no. 1 is regarded as the most powerful formation of the Maoists in the Bastar region and is led by a commander known as Deva. This unit has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks on security forces in the past. Previously, the battalion was led by Hidma, a key figure believed to have orchestrated several major attacks in the area.

The encounter took place in the dense forest area of the Pamed-Basaguda-Usoor axis in Bijapur district. Security forces also recovered weapons from the site. A search operation is still ongoing, with forces expected to return to their bases by Friday evening.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from three districts, five battalions of the CRPF’s elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA, and the 229th battalion of the CRPF are involved in the operation.

During the same operation, two CoBRA commandos were injured when a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded near the Putkel CRPF camp under Basaguda police station limits. The injured personnel were admitted to a private hospital in Raipur and are reported to be out of danger. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, visited the injured jawans on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)