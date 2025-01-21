Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter at Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border

At least 14 Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border in an encounter with Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday morning, January 21. According to the news agency ANI, a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was also gunned down by Chhattisgarh Police.

Gariaband: At least 14 Naxalites killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh Police at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed in the encounter. The encounter is ongoing: Chhattisgarh Police



The Chhattisgarh Police said that the gunfight is still going and more details are awaited. A police official told India TV news that a fresh exchange of fire took place late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning in a forest area under the Manipur Police station, located along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. During the encounter, 12 more Naxalites were killed.

According to the official a joint team operation of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation.