Chhattisgarh: 15-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl in Bilaspur city

Police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city said Monday that a 15-year-old boy locked himself in a toilet with a three-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her, and her mother's desperate banging on the door was not deterred by the toddler's screams.

When the neighbors arrived and broke down the door, the child suffered terrible injuries and was bleeding profusely.

According to a report of TOI, Police said there were bite marks all over her body. The girl was succumbed during treatment. Cops registered a case under the Pocso Act and are questioning the accused.

The girl and her parents were tenants of a house belonging to the accused's family, said Bilaspur city SP Umesh Prasad Gupta. The boy tried to run away, but was caught and handed over to the police.

A large crowd gathered outside the local police station demanding strict action against the accused. SP Rajnesh Singharri arrived to take control of the situation. They explained that they were acting according to the standards of the Juvenile Justice Act.