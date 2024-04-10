Chhattisgarh: 2 STF Personnel Injured After IED Planted by Naxalites Explodes in Bijapur

Police reported that on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two members of the Special Task Force sustained injuries due to the detonation of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites.

According to a police official, the incident took place between 5 am and 6 am in a forest located in Itwar village under the jurisdiction of Gangaloor police station. The security personnel were conducting a search operation when the event unfolded.

During the exercise, two STF personnel, Shivlal Mandavi and Mithlesh Markam, came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast that left them injured, he said.

The official stated that the two injured personnel were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition was assessed to be stable, alleviating concerns about their well-being. Additionally, the official mentioned that a search operation was ongoing in the area.

