Chhattisgarh: 23 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces in Dantewada

A group of at least 23 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, according to a senior police official. These individuals, formerly associated with the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Maoists in south Bastar, handed over their weapons to police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, as stated by Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai.

They were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, he said. One of the surrendered individuals, Sonu Madvi (40), held the position of vice-president within the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) in the Hurrepal Panchayat. Additionally, Paro Madvi (38) served as the vice-president of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS), while Parvati Barsa (33) led its finance team, as informed by the official.

The cadres were tasked with digging up roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites. They will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

With this, 761 Naxalites, including 177 carrying cash rewards on their heads, have joined the mainstream in the district under the police's 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, officials said.