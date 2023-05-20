Chhattisgarh: 25 persons, including women, awarded life imprisonment in murder case

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 20 : A local court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district has sentenced 25 persons, including three women, to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a man.

The court of II Additional and Sessions Judge, Janjgir-Champa Pallavi Tiwari has convicted 25 persons in connection with the murder of Terasram and awarded them life imprisonment, said Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Vishal Tiwari on Saturday.

According to the APP, the court has convicted Jageshwar Rao (18), Manish Singh (21), Krishna Kumar (36), Mukesh Yadav (22), Suresh Kumar Kanwar (36), Jageshwar Kenwat (20), Anuradha Bai (40), Geeta Bai Maratha (50), Prahlad Rao (32), Paleshwar (23), Rahul Singh (27), Pyarelal (26), Shani Kenwat (50), Ashant Rao (50), Yogesh Kumar (19), Ramgopal (32), Ganeshram (29), Ganeshwar Rao (21), Mukundram (19), Sukrut Rao (25), Shailesh Singh (25), Parmila Singh (45), Parmanand Kenwat (39), Pradeepram (23), Shivnarayan (37), all residents of Janjgir-Champa district, for thrashing Terasram to death.

Moreover, the court has also imposed Rs 11500 as a fine on each convict.

"The incident was a fallout of political enmity," added the officer.

As per the prosecution, on 12 June 2020, Terasram was thrashed to death by convicts at village Lachanpur under Janjgir police station limits following which an offence in this connection was registered under separate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe was launched.

