Chhattisgarh: 4 labourers die while shifting tower line on NH

Four labourers died and two others sustained injuries during shifting of tower line on National Highway in Raigarh district on Saturday.

Dr Surya Prasad Miri of District Hospital Raigarh said that of the 5 patients brought to the hospital, three died before reaching the hospital, while one died during the treatment.

The condition of the fifth patient is said to be critical.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor