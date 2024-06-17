Chhattisgarh: 6 Senior Naxal Cadres Killed in Narayanpur Encounter Carried Rs 48 Lakh in Rewards

In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, a significant encounter occurred on Saturday between security personnel and Naxalites, resulting in the death of eight insurgents. According to police reports on Sunday, six of the deceased were identified as senior-ranking cadres within the Naxalite group. These individuals were collectively carrying a substantial sum of Rs 48 lakh in cash rewards.

The deceased Naxalites were identified as members of the Maoists' PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) military company no. 1 and the Maad division supply team, officials confirmed. Police on Saturday claimed to have gunned down eight Naxalites during an encounter in the forests near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages in the district.

"Six of the eight killed cadres were identified as Sudru, Vargesh, Mamta, Samira, Kosi and Moti, who were active at different capacities in PLGA company no.1 of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads," Inspector General of Police, Bastar range Sundarraj P said in a press conference here.

The security forces initiated an operation under the anti-Naxalite initiative 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan' late on June 12 following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoist cadres in Kutul, Farasbeda, Kodtameta, and Adingpar villages of the district, stated the Inspector General (IG).

